VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It's the return of a Wabash Valley holiday tradition.

The Vincennes Christmas Parade is back on this year. The Parade of Lights was modified last year due to the pandemic.

In 2020, floats were parked, allowing spectators to drive through the parade.

This year's parade is set to take place as usual. It's happening on December 10 at 6:30 P.M.

You can sign up to be in the parade. That deadline is December 6. Learn how to get involved here.