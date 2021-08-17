The Vigo County School Corporation unveils new administration office

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - The Vigo county school corporation just unveiled its new administration office in West Terre Haute.

Although the building is much bigger than the old location, it's not about extra space...it's about right-sizing the district.

"We had many, many classrooms across the district that were empty. The population in Vigo County has been declining since the '70s, and reducing the number of our schools is a part of our cost-saving plan," Director of Communications Bill Riley said.

About a year ago, the corporation was able to sell the old administration building for $3 million, significantly helping their cash balance.

Now, West Vigo Elementary School is consolidated into Sugar Creek and Fayette schools.

This will help match the number of elementary schools in the area to the number of students.

School officials say there are many advantages to having this new larger location.

"Something people may not realize is the amount of professional development we do with teachers, with staff members, with administrators, and this building provides us with that conference room space," Riley said.

Once they get settled in, they hope to offer that conference room space up to the community for any additional business needs.

The full move out of their downtown office is not complete yet.

Human resources and secondary and elementary education are still located downtown for the next few weeks.

The move will be finalized by the end of September.