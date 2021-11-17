The Vigo County casino will be one of the only smoke-free casinos in Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Tobacco-Free Vigo Coalition is a group of individuals and organizations representing different interests in the community that include health care, business, and education.

It seeks to reduce tobacco rates and secondhand smoke exposure. It sent a letter to the Indiana Gaming Commission encouraging it to choose a casino venue that prioritizes Hoosier health.

All four casino proposals follow the Vigo county clean indoor air ordinance.

This will make the Vigo County casino one of the few smoke-free casinos in Indiana.

The Vigo County Tobacco prevention coordinator, Sarah Knoblock, says the casino should be completely smoke-free, including the outdoor area.

"Our concern is that the workers may be exposed to secondhand smoke if they are on that patio. So we support any environment that has where workers aren't exposed and that they can make sure to be safe and away from those deadly chemicals," says Knoblock.

The coalition encourages the Indiana Gaming Commission to continue to prioritize Hoosiers'Hoosiers' health. The group says the demand for a smoke-free environment has never been greater.