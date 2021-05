VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is looking to upgrade equipment for their officers.

Sheriff John Plasse presented two proposals to Vigo County Commissioners on Tuesday.

This is all in an effort to get the department body cameras.

The proposals are from two different companies. Both proposals are similar in price and would be for five-year contracts.

Going forward, the sheriff will need to get the council on board with his plan.