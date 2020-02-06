The Vigo County Sheriff's Office has a new plan in place to honor fallen officers and service members

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office has a new plan in place to honor fallen officers.

News 10 spoke with Sheriff John Plasse on Thursday.

He says the sheriff's office now has an honor guard in place.

Honor guards pay their respects at the funerals of fallen officers and service members.

Plasse said this just felt like the right decision to serve the community.

"I'm part of our honor guard and I'll be out performing with the guys. Shoulder to shoulder representing our office," Plasse said.

11 sheriff's deputies signed up to be a part of the new honor guard.