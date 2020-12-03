The Vigo County Sheriff's Office and US Marshal Service checked in on 100 sex offenders - here's how many were in compliance

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A law enforcement project is working to make sure registered sex offenders are in compliance. It's in an effort to keep our community safe, especially for kids.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the US Marshals Service for Operation Child Safe.

They chose 100 offenders to check, including those with the most serious charges.

Of the 100, 65 were found to be in compliance.

Police opened nine investigations in which they think the offender gave false information,.

Two people were arrested. Steven Hejari and James Cooper. Hejari faces drug-related charges along with a charge for having a stolen gun.

Cooper was arrested on an out-of-state warrant.