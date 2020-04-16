The Vigo County School board is planning for the possible financial impact of COVID-19

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School board is preparing for a possible financial impact tied to COVID-19.

On Thursday, the board announced meeting changes.

One of them involves a new business meeting on Thursday, April 30. The board will act on a resolution in case property tax revenue is less than expected.

The State of Indiana is giving a 60-day tax grace period as part of a series of actions to help with coronavirus response.

"We anticipate falling short in terms of property taxes because of that. It could cause a real cash flow problem for us being able to pay our bills, our payroll, all that sort of thing if that June 30 tax draw is lower than expected," Communications Director Bill Riley said.

A format for the meetings will be announced. The board meetings slated for April 20 and May 4 have been canceled.