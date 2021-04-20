The Vigo County School Corporation uses a service called Lightspeed on student issued Chromebooks - here's what it does

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is using technology to protect students.

Many students within the corporation are using Google Chromebooks. Since their introduction, the district is using something called 'Lightspeed.'

Lightspeed is an internet filtering service that blocks inappropriate content. Some sites are blocked. In other cases, artificial intelligence helps filter material.

"I think people don't realize there are thousands of hours of video uploaded to Youtube every day. So Lightspeed uses some AI to filter out content there as well," Bill Riley, the Director of Communications for the Vigo County School Corporation told us.

Lightspeed also monitors what students search for on the internet. It will provide an alert for a potential violent activity or mental health concerns.

When the school corporation receives an alert, staff will discuss the search history with the student. From there, staff will contact parents if needed.

The Chromebooks are monitored at all times. Not just during school hours.