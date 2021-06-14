VIGO COUNTY, IND. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is hopeful for a normal school year. At Monday's meeting, Dr. Rob Haworth discussed the push toward a normal 2021-2022 academic year for all students.

The goal is to have the least restrictive environment possible for the students and staff when school resumes in August. Dr. Haworth says the plan is to resemble the start of a normal school year prior to COVID-19.

"That's our goal, and that's our hope," Dr. Haworth said. "I think you will find that true in any school corporation in the state of Indiana. We want to get back to normal."

All decisions will be made in collaboration with local health leaders. Additionally, many mandates advised by the state will be followed. Haworth says there is promising data on the low spread of COVID-19 among children. The district will continue to monitor the spread closely.

"We want normalcy to return," he said. What can we do here locally to bring a normal start to our school year? Our teachers need it. Our students need it. Our parents need it."

Dr. Haworth also discussed the board's plan of updating the school corporations' strategic plan. This will be a continuation of a 2025 plan that was adopted in February 2020, just before the pandemic began.

"We think there are some things, some lessons we've learned during COVID-19 that we want to amend our plan," he said. "It will still fall into that 2020 through 2025 timeframe."

Three of the programs to add to the strategic plan include a flex school, a FITE (fabrication, innovation, technology, and engineering) campus, and a commercial online school. The flex school is added in hopes of increasing engagement with younger students. The FITE campus will be in place to help prepare students for future careers. And, finally, the commercial online school will give students across the state the chance to enroll in Vigo County schools and take classes online. The overall goal is to increase enrollment in the district.

Dr. Haworth says special committees are continuing to meet to review every area of the strategic plan. The hope is to recommend these new changes and many others to the full board this upcoming August.