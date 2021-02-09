Clear
The Vigo County Public Library is offering a new academic course!

Twelve Steps to a Successful Job Search is the new program the Vigo County Public Library is offering to the community.

Posted: Feb 9, 2021 7:14 PM
Posted By: Hannah Follman

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - Twelve Steps to a Successful Job Search is the new program the Vigo County Public Library is offering to the community. Many people are still struggling to find work in this economy. This six-week online course is aimed at helping individuals gain confidence and the necessary skills to succeed in their next job interview.

The Gale course is led by Todd Bermont, a world-renowned job-hunting expert and author. Two lessons will be released each week that can be done at your own pace and on your own.

The library encourages individuals to advance themselves both personally and professionally,” Elizabeth Scamihorn, Strategic Communications Manager at the Vigo County Public Library, said. “It is one other avenue that we are using to help individuals to get the job that they want, to empower themselves and their families to succeed."

The course includes lessons on building confidence, networking, differentiating yourself from the competition, and in-depth interview preparation. We reached out to local business owners and they say they believe these types of courses are necessary, especially during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, library leaders say this program has many important benefits that will last a lifetime for one's career.

“This course is definitely going to help you improve your confidence so that way when you go to your job interview, whether you do that virtually or in person, that you have the right skills and the right communication tools to use to get the job,” Scamihorn said.

The only thing you need is a library card. All Vigo County residents are eligible for a free library card. You can visit the Vigo County Public Library’s website at www.vigo.lib.in.us.

