The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department holds a 'sweet' competition

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department takes on many projects. One of which involves something a little sweet.

News 10 caught up with officials on a contest you can take part in.

They're holding a Maple Syrup Guessing Competition. Participants must guess the total maple syrup yield for 2020.

To participate...all you have to do is visit the Vigo County Parks Department Facebook Page and submit your guesses through Facebook messenger.

The person who comes closest to the actual yield will win a free quart-sized bottle of Maple Syrup.

The deadline to submit is February 1.

And here's a hint for you. Total maple syrup production has ranged from one to 600 gallons.