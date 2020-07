TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Historical Museum is taking a trip back to the time of trains.

The museum has put together an exhibit based on railroads.

The idea came because of how many trains go through Terre Haute.

The executive director told us a train enthusiast donated a new train signal to the museum.

The train signal has a motion sensor. She says the man who donated the signal wanted to share it with the community.