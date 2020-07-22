The Vigo County Health Department warns about wait times for COVID-19 test result at CVS

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department is warning about wait times for COVID-19 tests at a specific location.
On Wednesday, the health department said coronavirus test results through CVS are taking two to three weeks to get back.
They instead suggest you use Optum test sites. You can schedule a test at this link or by calling 888-634-1116.
Posted by Vigo County Health Department on Wednesday, July 22, 2020