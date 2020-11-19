The Vigo County Health Department says it can't contact trace everyone exposed to COVID-19

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department says it cannot continue to contact trace everyone for COVID-19, so it will rely on the State Department of Health for help.

Health officials say everyone will be contacted, but there will be a delay.

When you receive notification that your results are positive, you should quarantine.

If you know you exposed people, you should notify them they need to quarantine.

This is what is considered close contact:

You were within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more

You provided care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19

You had direct physical contact with the person (hugged or kissed them)

You shared eating or drinking utensils

Someone with COVID-19 sneezed, coughed, or somehow got respiratory droplets on you.