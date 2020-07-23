The Vigo County Health Department and contact tracing

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Contact tracing is something the Vigo County Health Department says should help stop the spread of COVID-19.

If a person tests positive, the health department will contact that person and see if they need to quarantine anyone they've been around.

The health department told us that every positive case has been connected in some way.

"Contract tracing is super important in slowing the spread. As I said, you know it helps people become aware that they came in contact and that they need to be cautious around people, and not go around anybody," Roni Elder, from the health department said.

Starting Monday, masks will be required in public, indoor places.