The Vigo County Fairgrounds is getting a slightly spooky makeover

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County Fairgrounds, FSA Counseling Center, and a local family partnered up to let families safely celebrate Halloween. It's called the Drive Through Scare. This will take place this weekend and next.

A board member of the FSA Counseling center said she is extremely happy to be helping out with this event. Courtney Chipol said COVID-19 has impacted everyone's mental health. She thinks it's important to still be having these events.

Chipol said, "missing out on stuff like that as a family, those traditions, it does impact your mental health. So we're super excited that there are still events people can do as a family to be able to celebrate."

But she's not the only one who is excited about this event.

The event coordinator Danny White said, "it's really a lot of fun. We love to have fun this time of the year and dress up. So, for a lot of us, we can't do that. They've cut the trick-or-treating back, but not us. We're doing the drive-through."

The reason for the drive-through event is to make sure that everyone is safe. COVID-19 has made an impact on a lot of families' lives.

This event will help families be able to celebrate while staying socially distant from everyone else.

When you get to the fairgrounds you will drive up to the exhibit hall. Their volunteers will direct you through the hall.

You will drive through and see all the spooktacular decorations. Along the way, there will be candy being passed out by Casey's General Store.

After you get through the hall there is another surprise waiting.

You and your family can watch a family-friendly Halloween movie that will be hosted by the fairgrounds. It is important to note that the movie will only happen if the weather permits.

Tickets are for sale. You can get tickets for this event by clicking here.

If you don't get your tickets online, you can still buy them at the gate. Just remember to bring cash as credit cards are not accepted at the gate.