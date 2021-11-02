The Veterans Day Parade in Terre Haute is back - here's when and where

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Organizers of a local Veterans Day parade are excited to bring back the tradition this year.

This is after skipping last year's parade amid the pandemic.

The year before that, it was nearly called off "because of the burden of planning." The community rallied around the cause, and there ended up being a huge turnout.

The people in charge hope that spirit returns this year.

LINK | Hundreds of people gather in downtown Terre Haute to show their support at the annual Veterans Day Parade

"The veterans are willing to put their life on the line every day for this country, and this is the time that we show our support to our active military and our veterans," Mike Egy, from the Loyal Veterans Battalion said.

A planning meeting is set for Wednesday at 7:30 P.M. at the VFW at 12th and Mulberry Streets in Terre Haute. Groups interested in taking part need to attend.

The parade itself happens on Veterans Day, which is Thursday, November 11. It'll start at 10 A.M. on Wabash Avenue.