The United Way of the Wabash Valley distributes COVID-19 relief grant money

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The United Way of the Wabash Valley awarded over $500,000 of COVID-19 relief money to five local non-profits. The organization was able to provide this relief because of the Indiana United Ways COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant from Indiana United Ways.

The five organizations that received grant money include:

Catholic Charities of Terre Haute: $11,587

Housing Authority of the City of Terre Haute: $140,150

Parke county Resource Center: $33,700

Reach Services: $143,932

Mental Health America of West Central Indiana: $187,622

Reach Services say as homelessness continues to be an issue in Terre Haute, their organization has never been more needed. Its goal is to get at least 30 families out of poverty and homelessness. Reach services will offer case management, aid for job searching, and provide housing. The grant money will allow for the non-profit to help people get their lives back on track and out of homelessness.

The program manager for housing and social services at Reach Services shares why receiving grant money was so needed.

"The numbers are rising with the eviction moratorium being lifted. The phones, as you can hear, ring off the hook, so we're doing what we can" says Chandler.

The marketing and communications manager at United Way says this relief money will help families in desperate need of support.

"We knew that so many of our community was struggling before the pandemic. there was over forty percent of our population was struggling. so we know going through the pandemic and even today that things haven't gotten better for everyone" says Desboro.

If you or someone you know is facing homelessness and needs Reach Services support click here.