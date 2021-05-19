The United Way is working to help Wabash Valley neighborhoods

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Struggling neighborhoods may soon see some There's up to $60,000 available to help these communities get better.

The United Way Neighborhood Improvement Project will focus on communities.

The United Way says these mini-grants to communities will range from $1,000 to $3,000.

They can be used for things like murals, landscaping, and clean-up activities.

The deadline to apply for these grants is Friday, June 18. It can help those in Vigo, Parke, Vermillion, and Sullivan Counties.

Learn more here.