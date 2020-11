VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Childcare providers have a chance to receive money to support reading and learning, despite COVID-19 challenges.

It's through the United Way's Success by Six council.

This year, the organization is offering $250 mini-grants for childcare providers.

The goal is to help them provide literacy materials. The money can be used for take-home kits, book give-aways, and more.

The deadline to apply is November 13.

Learn more about the grants here.