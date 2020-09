TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley wants to help improve issues students are facing.

On Tuesday, the group announced a mini-grant opportunity through its 'Youth Success Impact Council.'

Community organizations can apply for $2,000 to $6,000. The money is to be used to enhance class engagement and improve attendance for students in grades K through 12.

The United Way acknowledges that COVID-19 has deepened these issues for some.

Learn more about how to apply here.