The US stock market opens at nearly 2,000 points under...so is this the time to buy in or pull out of the market?

With the stock market taking a fall some are wondering, is it time to pull out of the stock market.. or the right time to buy in?

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 6:29 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)--The US stock market continued to plummet on Monday.

Coronavirus fears and a crash in oil prices fueled the drop.

Frank Volkers told us the phones have been buzzing none stop at The Volkers Group Financial.

"A quarter of my calls are people wanting to buy well three quarters are people wanting to sell," said Volkers. 

Volkers has been in the stock market game for nearly 60 years now. But on Monday morning he noticed something alarming. The market opened nearly 2,000 points down, sparking a trading halt.

Volkers said there are only a couple of reasons this drastic fall happened.

"The market really moves abnormally through two motions, fear and greed. They get more fearful and chase the stocks down and get out of the stocks," said Volkers. 

Volkers said you can expect to see the economy slow down even more.

"A typical retired account will be maybe 50 or 60% stock. You probably should be getting back to that spot because you've lost some equity, stocks and so you can make up for that," said Volkers. 

But what does that mean? Volkers said...buy in! If you have the money for it, purchase the stocks while they're low.

We also spoke with Indiana State University economics professor Dr. Bob Guell. 

"Is this a time for people to freak out should they freak out? (Richard Solomon)  No no no. Where the stock market is when you retire, 40 years is almost completely unrelated to what's happening today," said Dr. Guell. 

Volkers said the number one thing in the stock game he's learned, is having patience.

"If you get out now I guarantee you when the markets back up where it was a year from now you're going to be sorry."

