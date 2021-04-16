Clear

The US has reported at least 45 mass shootings in the last month

The US has seen at least 147 mass shootings in 2021, according to data from the GVA, a non-profit based in Washington.

Posted: Apr 16, 2021 2:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- When eight people died in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility Thursday night, the news was compounded by a string of similar incidents that preceded it.

Starting on March 16, when eight people were killed at three Atlanta-area spas, the US has had at least 45 mass shootings, according to CNN reporting and an analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), local media, and police reports.

The US has seen at least 147 mass shootings in 2021, according to data from the GVA, a non-profit based in Washington.

CNN considers an incident to be a mass shooting if four or more people are shot, wounded, or killed, excluding the gunman; so does the GVA.

Here are the 45 incidents reported since March 16.

April 15: Indianapolis
Eight people were killed and several others wounded in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility on Thursday night, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Genae Cook said.

April 15: Pensacola, Florida
At least six people were injured at an Escambia County apartment complex, as reported by CNN affiliate WEAR-TV. No suspects are in custody.

April 15: Washington, DC
Four people were shot, including a teenage girl, Thursday in Northeast Washington, DC, affiliate WRC reported.

April 13: Baltimore
Police said a dice game turned violent when two shooters opened fire on a group, injuring four, according to CNN affiliate WJZ-TV.

April 12: Chicago
Four people were shot, one fatally, and a fifth person was hit by a car in a shooting early Monday on the Eisenhower Expressway, affiliate WMAQ reported.

April 11: Wichita, Kansas
One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting at a house party at an East Wichita Airbnb, as reported by CNN affiliate KWCH.

April 11: Seattle
A toddler and three other people were injured when suspects fired into a business parking lot, according to CNN affiliate KIRO 7.

April 10: Memphis, Tennessee
One person was killed and three others were injured, including a mother and child, after gunfire was exchanged in a Memphis neighborhood, according to CNN affiliate WHBQ.

April 10: Koshkonong, Missouri
One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting at a convenience store, according to CNN affiliate KY3.

April 10: Waterbury, Connecticut
Police responded to calls of a weapons complaint and found blood trails and four injured victims, reported CNN affiliate WFSB.

April 10: Allendale, Michigan
An incident outside a house party resulted in four people being shot and one critically injured, according to CNN affiliate WWMT.

April 9: Fort Worth, Texas
One person was killed and at least five others injured when people in two vehicles shot at each other on a Fort Worth, Texas, freeway Friday night, officials said.

April 8: Bryan, Texas
A gunman killed one person and wounded at least five others -- four of them critically -- at a cabinet manufacturer, police said.

April 7: Rock Hill, South Carolina
A former NFL player killed five people -- including a prominent doctor, his wife and their two young grandchildren -- before killing himself, authorities said.

April 7: Milwaukee
A 26-year-old man was charged with the shooting that killed two people and injured two others at a gas station, according to CNN affiliate WDJT.

April 6: Detroit
One person was killed and three others injured after gunfire erupted from a car, according to CNN affiliate WDIV.

April 5: Baltimore
Five victims were taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Baltimore police said.

April 4: Monroe, Louisiana
Police responded to Bobo's Bar, where they found six victims with gunshot wounds, according to CNN affiliate KNOE.

April 4: Birmingham, Alabama
An argument between two groups of men devolved into more than 30 shots fired at a park on Easter -- killing a woman and wounding five other people, including four children, police said.

April 4: Beaumont, Texas
A man arrived at a home, threatening several people with a firearm before shooting four victims, according to Beaumont Police.

April 3: Wilmington, North Carolina
Three people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a house party, according to CNN affiliate WECT.

April 3: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Two men were arrested and charged with attempted murder after five people were injured during a shooting outside an Alabama bar, police said.

April 3: Dallas
In what police said was an apparent murder-suicide plot, 21-year-old and 19-year-old brothers made a pact to kill their parents, sister and grandmother, according to CNN affiliate KLTV.

April 3: Quincy, Florida
Seven people were injured by gunfire near a nightclub after a fight broke out into gunshots, according to CNN affiliate WCTV.

March 31: Orange, California
Four people, including a child, were killed and another person wounded in a mass shooting at an office complex in Orange, California, according to authorities.

March 31: Washington, DC
Five people were shot in Washington, the DC Police Department said. The incident started as a dispute and ended with two people dead and three injured.

March 28: Cleveland
Seven people were shot at a Cleveland nightclub, according to CNN affiliate WOIO. The victims, four men and three women, were all between 20 and 30 years old, and police believe several people fired inside the nightclub, the station reported.

March 28: Chicago
Four people in an SUV were shot on the I-57 expressway, according to CNN affiliate WLS. All were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

March 28: Essex, Maryland
A man fatally shot his parents before shooting three people at a convenience store, killing two of them, CNN affiliate WBOC reported, citing Baltimore County police. The suspect died by suicide.

March 27: Chicago
Four people were shot in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood, according to CNN affiliate WBBM. The victims, who included men ages 42, 53 and 64, were near a sidewalk when they were shot, the station reported.

March 27: Yazoo City, Mississippi
At least seven people were injured in a mass shooting at a nightclub, CNN affiliate WLBT reported. At least six people were shot and another person suffered a laceration, the station reported.

March 27: River Gorge, Illinois
A shooting on a party bus left three people injured and one dead, according to CNN affiliate WLS. Police say the occupants of another vehicle fired at the bus while stopped at an intersection, the station reported.

March 26: Virginia Beach, Virginia
Three shootings in the city left eight people injured and two dead, according to the City of Virginia Beach.

March 26: Chicago
A gathering in Chicago's Wrightwood neighborhood turned into a mass shooting, according to CNN affiliate WLS. Two gunmen opened fire inside the gathering, wounding seven people and fatally shooting a 26-year-old man, the station reported.

March 26: Norfolk, Virginia
Police responded to a shooting that left four people wounded, CNN affiliate WTKR reported. The victims -- two 18-year-old men, a 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman -- sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

March 26: Memphis, Tennessee
Five people were shot, the Memphis Police Department said on Twitter. Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, two were taken to a hospital in critical condition, and one was in non-critical condition, the tweet said.

Michael Tucker, the man identified as the suspect, was found dead in a motel in Nashville Thursday. Police spokesman Don Aaron said it is believed Tucker died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

March 26: Philadelphia
Outside of the Golf and Social Club, police say two suspects shot seven people, CNN affiliate WPVI reported. Video released by police shows two suspects approaching a gathering crowd and opening fire.

March 23: Aliceville, Alabama
A shooting reported at an Aliceville home left two people dead and two injured, according to CNN affiliate WVTM.

March 23: Boulder, Colorado
Ten people, including a Boulder police officer, were killed in a shooting at a King Soopers supermarket, according to police.

March 20: Philadelphia
One person was killed and another five were injured in a shooting at an illegal party, CNN affiliate KYW reported. "There were at least 150 people in there that fled and believed they had to flee for their lives," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

March 20: Dallas
Eight people were shot, one fatally, by an unknown assailant, according to police.

March 20: Houston
Five people were shot after a disturbance inside a club, according to police. One was in critical condition after being shot in the neck, and the rest were in stable condition, according to CNN affiliate KPRC.

March 18: Gresham, Oregon
Four victims were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the city east of Portland, police said in an initial report.

March 17: Stockton, California
Five people who were preparing a vigil in Stockton, in California's Central Valley, were shot in a drive-by shooting, the San Joaquin Sheriff's Department said. None had life-threatening injuries.

March 16: Atlanta
Eight people, including six Asian women, were killed when a White gunman stormed three spas, police said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 60°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 60°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 61°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 61°
Sunny and a little warmer!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Morning Weather Update

Image

Paris volleyball

Image

Newton

Image

Hannahs Family

Image

Northview baseball

Image

Tips you should know before making that switch to air conditioning

Image

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in Indiana - a local group is hosting an event to help

Image

Olney Central College plans open house for Title Three program at West Richland Center

Image

'...when everybody is ready to go back to work there are no jobs for them.' Businesses are finding i

Image

Fork in the Road: Does Nicole's Restaurant have the best Beef Manhattan in the Wabash Valley?

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1292421

Reported Deaths: 23896
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5178089802
DuPage857991246
Will71181959
Lake64180963
Kane55088750
Winnebago30711458
Madison29717513
St. Clair27071502
McHenry26737278
Peoria20811277
Champaign19633137
Sangamon17579229
McLean16655169
Tazewell15706254
Rock Island14167303
Kankakee13408196
Kendall1219990
LaSalle11664230
Macon10164190
DeKalb9158118
Vermilion9020125
Adams8155117
Williamson7181126
Whiteside6771163
Boone633571
Ogle571178
Clinton569690
Grundy559171
Coles549394
Knox5266137
Jackson483563
Henry467961
Effingham466771
Macoupin457581
Livingston456183
Stephenson448180
Marion4381114
Woodford435662
Franklin432170
Monroe430590
Jefferson4130118
Randolph408484
Lee392650
Morgan374879
Montgomery363973
Logan361756
Fulton360550
Bureau351880
Christian349772
Perry313059
Fayette312854
Iroquois289664
Jersey260749
McDonough254442
Douglas254335
Saline249053
Lawrence238625
Shelby224137
Union222940
Crawford208925
Bond196324
Cass194424
Pike175851
Jo Daviess175524
Clark175132
Warren173146
Wayne172751
Hancock172230
Richland171140
Carroll169836
Ford168746
Edgar166239
White166226
Washington162625
Moultrie156026
Clay147043
Greene142232
Piatt141114
Mason140341
Johnson139014
De Witt137623
Mercer135033
Wabash134212
Massac130939
Cumberland127919
Menard117612
Jasper114017
Marshall97617
Hamilton81915
Schuyler6985
Brown6846
Pulaski6787
Stark60323
Edwards55012
Henderson51914
Calhoun5072
Scott4671
Alexander46210
Gallatin4534
Putnam4403
Hardin36512
Pope3053
Out of IL70
Unassigned02287

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 703345

Reported Deaths: 13194
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion959691716
Lake51222940
Allen38926670
Hamilton34288404
St. Joseph33770539
Elkhart27117431
Vanderburgh22034393
Tippecanoe21671212
Johnson17451374
Porter17206297
Hendricks16735310
Clark12657190
Madison12302337
Vigo12155244
Monroe11385166
LaPorte10800204
Delaware10312184
Howard9617211
Kosciusko9068113
Hancock7939139
Bartholomew7854153
Warrick7675155
Floyd7542176
Wayne6880198
Grant6773170
Boone6524100
Morgan6370138
Dubois6071117
Marshall5753108
Dearborn568075
Cass5671102
Henry5563100
Noble537983
Jackson492369
Shelby477795
Lawrence4332118
Gibson427389
Harrison426570
Montgomery416486
Clinton416053
DeKalb406684
Huntington376980
Whitley375539
Miami371465
Knox365389
Steuben362657
Putnam351960
Wabash346677
Jasper346146
Adams337652
Ripley333368
Jefferson311579
White307354
Daviess288899
Wells285180
Decatur278592
Fayette277062
Greene270385
Posey268333
Scott260553
Clay252244
LaGrange251470
Randolph234480
Washington230431
Spencer227431
Jennings224647
Fountain207745
Sullivan207342
Starke201952
Owen191856
Fulton190839
Carroll185620
Jay185529
Perry179536
Orange176553
Rush170324
Vermillion165743
Franklin165435
Tipton160943
Parke143816
Blackford132831
Pike130134
Pulaski113145
Newton102934
Brown99640
Crawford97014
Benton96213
Martin82415
Warren78915
Switzerland7698
Union69610
Ohio55511
Unassigned0405