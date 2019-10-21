The U.S. Census Bureau needs volunteers - here's how you can help

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - This week is dedicated to recruiting census workers across the United States.
The U.S. Census Bureau needs help right here in the Wabash Valley.
Here’s what you’ll need to get started:
• Social Security number
• Home address (physical location and mailing address)
• Email address and phone number
• Date and place of birth
There are both field and office positions.
Census numbers help determine how money is spent, as well as each state's representation in congress.
If you are interested in applying, click here.
