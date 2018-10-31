The Truman Center hopes to offer jail time alternative

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The second part of a Vigo County Jail study recently revealed a few recommendations.

One of those suggestions involved offering an alternative to jail time.

It's the goal of one facility in Terre Haute.

It's called The Truman House.

It helps people deal with addiction.

Managers of the facility hope to open a new location.

This would allow them to take on more people from their waitlist.

To help with the goal of a new location, program runners are hosting a fundraiser.

It takes place on Friday, November 2nd at the Vigo County Courthouse from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

There will be food for $5.

There's also a raffle with prizes totaling around $3,000.