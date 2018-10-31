VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The second part of a Vigo County Jail study recently revealed a few recommendations.
One of those suggestions involved offering an alternative to jail time.
It's the goal of one facility in Terre Haute.
It's called The Truman House.
It helps people deal with addiction.
Managers of the facility hope to open a new location.
This would allow them to take on more people from their waitlist.
To help with the goal of a new location, program runners are hosting a fundraiser.
It takes place on Friday, November 2nd at the Vigo County Courthouse from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
There will be food for $5.
There's also a raffle with prizes totaling around $3,000.
Related Content
- The Truman Center hopes to offer jail time alternative
- 'Our escape numbers are up.' How effective are programs as an alternative to jail?
- Illinois Senate views marijuana as opioid alternative
- Former treasurer to spend time in jail
- Crawford County Jail offering many options to inmates
- Stores hoping people keep shopping offer Cyber Monday deals
- Alternative Keystone XL route gets approved in Nebraska
- Crisis Pregnancy Center now offering services through Medical Mobile Unit
- Pastor hopes to dig in new area to expand community garden offerings
- Voting centers still undecided, board hopes to make final decision soon