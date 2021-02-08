The Terre Haute Police Department welcomes four new officers.

TERRE HAUTE, ind (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has four brand new officers. Today, the department welcomed John Callahan, Hanna Atwood, Tyeson Mundy, and Andrew Milner. The department now consists of 133 total officers. Atwood joins only three other women currently on the force.

These new officers come at a time when recruitment is down 60% across the country. The Police Chief says filling vacant openings is key to the department’s success.

“It is critical to continue our operations,” Shawn Keen, Terre Haute Police Chief, said. “Having them in the field, and to answer calls, all of those things especially with COVID. I mean, we have been stretched pretty thin.”

These four new recruits will join a group of 23 other officers from the area in a new remote training academy coming to Terre Haute.

The Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board recently approved this new remote academy to help local officers. Terre Haute police say hosting the program is a big honor.

All new police officers have to go through training programs from the state. However, because of COVID, state leaders have had to shut them down several times. This has caused a huge backlog in officer training all over the state including Terre Haute.

Eleven officers from Terre Haute and an additional sixteen officers from surrounding counties will join together in this new training program. It will last 15 weeks and consist of a combination of physical training and several fundamental courses. Keen says this is critical for the success of these officers.

“This was a huge, huge thing for us and I am just glad we are able to help other agencies in the process,” Keen said.

As this new training program begins, the THPD is also accepting applications for new officers. Applicants who meet the requirements will be placed on the hiring eligibility list. The deadline to apply is April 12. For more information, please visit their website at https://www.terrehaute.in.gov/departments/pd.