TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - The Vigo County History Center needs your help.

The center has announced its Race Against Time fundraiser. "It's an effort to close the COVID gap."

The History Center hopes to collect $20,000. Half could come through a Wabash Valley Community Foundation matching grant.

To meet the goal, there is a series of fundraising events.

The first is Saturday at the Moon-Lite Drive-In. The HG Wells classic The Time Machine will show at 9 pm.

You can also donate online here.