The Terre Haute Fire Department is hiring - here's how you can apply

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're interested in joining a public safety career, now may be your chance.
The Terre Haute Fire Department is accepting applications for the 2021 hiring eligibility list.
There are certain qualifications:
- Applicants must be a resident of Vigo county, Indiana or a contiguous Indiana county at the time of appointment
- Applicants must be 21 years of age at the time of applying and not older than 35 years of age (except those with 20 years of military service)
- Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent
- Applicants must not have been convicted of a felony with the exception of those judicially expunged
- Applicants must not have been dishonorably discharged from the military service
- Applicants must possess a valid drivers license (Indiana drivers license must be obtained within 60 days of hire)
- Applicants must pass a basic aptitude test administered through the merit commission with a score of 70% or better to qualify
- As a condition of employment, applicants must pass a medical, psychological, and a vision exam per the Indiana Public Employee Retirement System. The applicants vision must be correctable to 20/40 for each eye
- Applicants must have a CPAT card completed within the last 3 months and turned in with application
- All applicants are required to sign a contract stating that they will become a paramedic with the state of Indiana within 5 years of hire. Training for this certification is provided by the department.
- If you meet the requirements, you'll be on the hiring list for two years.
To fill out an application, click here.