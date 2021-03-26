The Terre Haute Fire Department is hiring - here's how you can apply

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're interested in joining a public safety career, now may be your chance.

The Terre Haute Fire Department is accepting applications for the 2021 hiring eligibility list.

There are certain qualifications:

Applicants must be a resident of Vigo county, Indiana or a contiguous Indiana county at the time of appointment

Applicants must be 21 years of age at the time of applying and not older than 35 years of age (except those with 20 years of military service)

Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent

Applicants must not have been convicted of a felony with the exception of those judicially expunged

Applicants must not have been dishonorably discharged from the military service

Applicants must possess a valid drivers license (Indiana drivers license must be obtained within 60 days of hire)

Applicants must pass a basic aptitude test administered through the merit commission with a score of 70% or better to qualify

As a condition of employment, applicants must pass a medical, psychological, and a vision exam per the Indiana Public Employee Retirement System. The applicants vision must be correctable to 20/40 for each eye

Applicants must have a CPAT card completed within the last 3 months and turned in with application

All applicants are required to sign a contract stating that they will become a paramedic with the state of Indiana within 5 years of hire. Training for this certification is provided by the department.

If you meet the requirements, you'll be on the hiring list for two years.

To fill out an application, click here.