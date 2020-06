TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Children's Museum is back open.

News 10 was there as the doors unlocked Thursday morning.

Several kids were ready and waiting to explore.

If you visit, museum staff ask that you wear a mask.

Families should also practice social distancing.

Staff say they're thrilled to welcome families back.

The museum is open Thursday to Saturday from 9 to 5 and Sunday from noon to 5.