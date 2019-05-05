Clear

'There's an extreme need for this in this community,' Terre Haute Women's Club hosts fundraiser to give back to kids in need

The Terre Haute Women's Club hosted "Sip for Shoes" to support the shoe bus project Saturday. It's a program that delivers shoes to children in need throughout the Vigo County School Corporation.

Posted: May. 4, 2019 11:35 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Women's Club enjoyed a tasty meal while helping kids in need Saturday evening.

The group hosted "Sip for Shoes" at the Terre Haute Country Club.

The event featured a wine pairing dinner, raffle baskets and local artists selling their work.

All proceeds will benefit the shoe bus project.

It's a program that delivers shoes to children in need throughout the Vigo County School Corporation.

Organizers said they're happy to help give back to the community.

"There's an extreme need for this in this community, and it really helps kids like going to school and keeps them in school," said Melissa Doti.

If yor're interested in donating to the shoe bus project, you can reach out to the The Terre Haute Women's Club.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 48°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
Casey
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 49°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 49°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 48°
Warm up on the way for Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hispanic Street Fest

Image

Sip for Shoes

Image

THAAR organizes garage sale benefiting local kids

Image

Weather impact on honey bees

Image

Bryce's Battle

Image

Plans move forward to rebuild Kat A Korner Diner

Image

Volunteers deal with rain during city-wide cleanup

Image

Remembering Officer Rob Pitts: One Year Later

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Friday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois