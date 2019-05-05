'There's an extreme need for this in this community,' Terre Haute Women's Club hosts fundraiser to give back to kids in need

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Women's Club enjoyed a tasty meal while helping kids in need Saturday evening.

The group hosted "Sip for Shoes" at the Terre Haute Country Club.

The event featured a wine pairing dinner, raffle baskets and local artists selling their work.

All proceeds will benefit the shoe bus project.

It's a program that delivers shoes to children in need throughout the Vigo County School Corporation.

Organizers said they're happy to help give back to the community.

"There's an extreme need for this in this community, and it really helps kids like going to school and keeps them in school," said Melissa Doti.

If yor're interested in donating to the shoe bus project, you can reach out to the The Terre Haute Women's Club.