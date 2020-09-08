The Swing Bed: what it is and how it can help you

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) -- Union Hospital Clinton is reviving a program that they had in place in the past. Now, they wanted to reintroduce it back into the community. The program's main focus is to bridge the patient from the hospital to their home.

Recovering from surgeries or illnesses can take you some time to heal. The swing bed program allows patients that extra time.

The term 'swing bed' literally refers to a bed. This bed can be moved through the hospital and allows patients easier access to different levels of care.

With COVID-19 affecting everyone, there was no better time to re-introduce the Swing Bed Program. Swing Bed Coordinator and registered nurse Andrea Spendal said, "We've been utilizing those beds for patients to recover from COVID because it's a long process for these people to have to recover from COVID."

This isn't just a COVID related program. If you have any injury or illness you can use the Swing Bed. The program is designed to move patients easily through the different levels of care the hospital offers.

Spendal explained, "So we actually have intensive care beds here that we use so technically the patient can be in three levels of care."

But, the Swing Bed Program doesn't stop there with in-person hospital care. Union hospital Clinton has caseworkers that will help you with different needs you may have after your visit to the hospital.

Union hospital Clinton also pairs with Area 7 Agency on Aging to make sure you're getting all the help you need when you leave. The hospital wants to provide customized in-person care to help you while you heal.

Spendal said, "They come to our ER, they break a hip and they go on. We want to see those patients come back to their community for their families to be able to rehab and go home."

A stay in the swing bed program can last anywhere from seven to twenty days. However, Spendal says the average length is ten days.

For more information, you can contact Union Hospital Clinton directly. Their phone number is 765-832-1300.