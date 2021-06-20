The Storm Team talks heat and safety for our pets

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer officially begins this weekend and another hot one is expected. But the hot air may feel different to our pets.

The heat index basically shows how our bodies can perceive outdoor temperatures. But this isn’t the same for our pets.

Dr. Staub is the Veterinarian at Honey Creek Animal Hospital in Terre Haute. He tells us we can't really go off of heat index values for our pets.

“The problem with pets, in general, is you have dogs that are bred specifically for certain environments. Huskies are meant for Alaska. A Chihuahua is meant for Mexico.”

He says that animal’s bodies react to heat very differently from humans. And a lot of it depends on the type of breed. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are common with indoor pets who go outside frequently. But abrasions and burns to their paws are also a big concern.

If you’re outside walking your pets it’s always good to know how hot the surface is that they’re walking on. Black asphalt can get into the mid 100's which can easily burn the surface of animals' paws. Black always absorbs more of the sun's radiation more than a lighter surface. A good way to test this is to use the back of your hand. If you put your hand down, palm side up, and if it’s really hot to you, then it’s probably really hot for your dog’s paws as well.

So what is the best way to help protect your pets from the summertime heat? Dr. Staub gives us ways to keep our pets safe in the heat.

“As far as the heat goes, make sure it’s got shade, fresh water, and if possible a cooling fan or something if necessary.”

Always remember to never leave your pet inside a parked car.

(Image courtesy of the National Weather Service)