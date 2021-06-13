Clear

The Storm Team explains hyperthermia and heat-related illnesses

Hot weather is here to stay for the next few months. Here's what you need to know to stay healthy and safe.

Posted: Jun 13, 2021 9:36 AM
Posted By: David Siple

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Knowing how your body reacts to extreme heat can truly save your life.

Our bodies typically stay around 98.6 degrees. When our body temperature rises, sweat is released from our skin. That sweat is normal and it helps cool us.

When the sweat is on our skin, it evaporates into the air and turns into water vapor. This process going from a liquid to a vapor that cools down the object is known as evaporative cooling. This is why after heavy rain, it feels cooler outside.

As opposed to hypothermia for below normal body temperatures, hyperthermia is having body temperatures that are above normal.

If you are outside in the heat, heat exhaustion can occur quickly with these symptoms:

· Fainting or feeling dizzy

· Excessive sweating

· Cool, pale, and clammy skin

· Rapid, weak pulse

· Muscle cramps

If you are experiencing these symptoms, get to air conditioning quickly, sit down, and stay hydrated with water or sports drinks.

Heatstroke occurs when the body's core temperature is above 104. Here are the symptoms:

· Throbbing headache

· No sweating

· Red, hot, and dry skin

· Rapid, strong pulse

· Loss of consciousness

If you experience any of these symptoms, be sure to call 911 immediately.

Just remember if you will be in extreme heat, slow down and drink plenty of water.

To learn more about heat-related illnesses, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Sunny and hot with less humid air
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Fowler Park hosts Vintage Camping Weekend

Image

Dads Matter Coalition brings new annual event to the Wabash Valley

Image

Car show helps celebrate the Wabash Valley's reopening after pandemic

Image

The Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games are back in person

Image

Record Store Day celebrated as a new vinyl shop opens in Terre Haute

Image

Record Store Day celebrated as a new vinyl shop opens in Terre Haute

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

Image

Shakamak Baseball Claims Their Program's Eighth Semi-State Crown

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1387217

Reported Deaths: 25469
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55573410419
DuPage922971318
Will768611027
Lake682821009
Kane59372803
Winnebago34040500
Madison30888526
McHenry29160293
St. Clair28257519
Peoria23437339
Champaign21077153
Sangamon19066237
McLean18540187
Tazewell17207302
Rock Island15238328
Kankakee14529216
Kendall1327098
LaSalle12763249
Macon10980211
DeKalb10099121
Vermilion9988140
Adams8654126
Williamson7566134
Whiteside7195174
Boone682976
Ogle620483
Grundy598278
Clinton578791
Coles5759100
Knox5636152
Jackson509865
Henry507270
Livingston489591
Stephenson481385
Woodford481382
Macoupin478088
Effingham476372
Franklin454478
Marion4509117
Jefferson4417122
Monroe438094
Lee419453
Randolph416087
Fulton405159
Logan396063
Morgan392982
Christian383675
Montgomery379074
Bureau378183
Fayette321655
Perry319860
Iroquois313167
McDonough290051
Jersey271552
Douglas260536
Saline260157
Lawrence241127
Shelby232337
Union227140
Crawford214526
Bond208824
Cass203027
Ford188248
Clark183633
Warren183648
Jo Daviess182724
Pike181753
Wayne180653
Hancock179831
Carroll178037
Richland176740
Edgar176340
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie162728
De Witt157129
Mason154145
Piatt152214
Clay149243
Mercer149234
Johnson147316
Greene145333
Massac135840
Wabash135512
Cumberland130019
Menard124812
Jasper116118
Marshall108219
Hamilton84215
Schuyler7797
Brown7266
Pulaski6997
Stark64824
Edwards57612
Henderson53014
Calhoun5282
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47311
Gallatin4684
Hardin39112
Pope3274
Out of IL40
Unassigned02419

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 749097

Reported Deaths: 13745
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1030271775
Lake554211006
Allen41613691
St. Joseph36933564
Hamilton36505416
Elkhart29347459
Tippecanoe22849225
Vanderburgh22540400
Porter19313325
Johnson18386387
Hendricks17583317
Clark13190193
Madison13111344
Vigo12602253
LaPorte12385221
Monroe12152175
Delaware10947197
Howard10250225
Kosciusko9609119
Hancock8541144
Bartholomew8158157
Warrick7854156
Floyd7763180
Grant7227179
Wayne7154201
Boone6911103
Morgan6735141
Dubois6211118
Marshall6205116
Cass5989108
Henry5893108
Dearborn588878
Noble579786
Jackson508374
Shelby500697
Lawrence4727121
Gibson444093
Harrison440473
Clinton439855
DeKalb438585
Montgomery433890
Whitley405642
Huntington402181
Steuben398659
Miami392568
Jasper386254
Knox375690
Putnam371860
Wabash360583
Ripley346470
Adams344955
Jefferson335685
White329753
Daviess3028100
Wells294881
Decatur289992
Greene286385
Fayette284664
Posey273735
LaGrange272872
Scott269855
Clay265448
Randolph244683
Washington244534
Jennings235149
Spencer234131
Starke227558
Fountain218347
Sullivan213943
Owen210858
Fulton201542
Jay200832
Carroll193420
Orange188055
Perry186937
Rush175626
Vermillion173544
Franklin170135
Tipton165746
Parke148916
Pike137934
Blackford136032
Pulaski120047
Newton112636
Brown103943
Crawford102316
Benton100814
Martin91415
Warren83515
Switzerland8098
Union72810
Ohio57811
Unassigned0421