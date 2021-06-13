The Storm Team explains hyperthermia and heat-related illnesses

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Knowing how your body reacts to extreme heat can truly save your life.

Our bodies typically stay around 98.6 degrees. When our body temperature rises, sweat is released from our skin. That sweat is normal and it helps cool us.

When the sweat is on our skin, it evaporates into the air and turns into water vapor. This process going from a liquid to a vapor that cools down the object is known as evaporative cooling. This is why after heavy rain, it feels cooler outside.

As opposed to hypothermia for below normal body temperatures, hyperthermia is having body temperatures that are above normal.

If you are outside in the heat, heat exhaustion can occur quickly with these symptoms:

· Fainting or feeling dizzy

· Excessive sweating

· Cool, pale, and clammy skin

· Rapid, weak pulse

· Muscle cramps

If you are experiencing these symptoms, get to air conditioning quickly, sit down, and stay hydrated with water or sports drinks.

Heatstroke occurs when the body's core temperature is above 104. Here are the symptoms:

· Throbbing headache

· No sweating

· Red, hot, and dry skin

· Rapid, strong pulse

· Loss of consciousness

If you experience any of these symptoms, be sure to call 911 immediately.

Just remember if you will be in extreme heat, slow down and drink plenty of water.

To learn more about heat-related illnesses, click here.