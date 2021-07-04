The Storm Team explains how certain atmospheric conditions can impact fireworks

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - We all love to spend our 4th of July celebrations looking up at those beautiful colors and loud booms. But did you know that certain atmospheric conditions can play a role in how they look?

High humidity or high levels of water particles in the air can actually make fireworks appear less bright in the sky. The colors can appear duller.

Now wind speed is very important during firework displays. If the wind is calm, when the fireworks explode in the air, the smoke won't move and can certainly impact the vividness of the fireworks. If the wind is strong, smoke and even hot embers can blow into areas where there are people.

Temperature can also play a big role. Under the right conditions, a warmer layer just a few feet off the ground can produce a temperature inversion. We typically call this a "lid". The smoke from the fireworks will be trapped underneath this inversion and really won't give us a great display.

Rain and storms can obviously put out those outdoor firework plans. Remember to always go indoors when thunder roars.