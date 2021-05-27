The State of Indiana is searching for STEM teachers

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is looking for those interested in teaching STEM classes. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is accepting applications for STEM Recruitment Fund Grants.

Indiana organizations and colleges can apply.

Funding is available to support programs that recruit, prepare, place, and retain public school educators.

The focus is training for schools with teacher shortages in STEM fields.

The application runs through June 28. Learn more here.