The State of Illinois plans to track COVID-19 with wastewater - here's how

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The State of Illinois announced a new system to monitor COVID-19 in wastewater.

The information will provide officials with early warnings of a potential outbreak of the virus on a county-by-county basis.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is called Sars-Cov-2. The state says it's detectable in human waste nearly from the onset of infection.

A rapid, automated sample processing and analysis system will be built to measure levels. This will indicate a rise or fall of COVID-19 infections in the community served by the treatment plant.

The samples will be further analyzed using genetic sequencing to track COVID-19 variants.

The program will start with 10 counties, including Lawrence and Vermilion (Illinois) in our area. It will expand to all counties by the end of the year.