The Startup Ladies looks to help women entrepreneurs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Starting your own business can be hard...but a local organization wants to help make it easier.
The 'Startup Ladies' helps women entrepreneurs get started with their business.
The organization helps entrepreneurs with the complicated parts of starting a business.
On Wednesday, they had their monthly 'Startup Study Hall.'
The goal is to help businesses succeed.
Organizers say the best way to get involved is by going to their website.
