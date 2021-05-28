The Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous is back after taking last year off

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual tradition will make its return to the Wabash Valley this weekend.

The Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous is back for 2021 after taking 2020 off for the pandemic.

On Friday morning, people were out getting everything set up. It's been a long time coming for event organizers.

If you are going to the event, you can expect all of the food and battle reenactments they've had in the past.

The Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous is held on Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. The battle reenactments are at 1 pm and 4 pm on Saturday and noon and 3:30 pm on Sunday.