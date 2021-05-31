The Special Olympics are returning to in person games this year in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- This summer the Indiana Special Olympic Summer Games will be back in Terre Haute. The competitions will be happening from June 11 through the 13.

Like many events, the summer games didn't happen last year.

There will be changes compared to past years. However, organizers are still excited to bring this tradition back to Terre Haute.

Jeff Mohler is the President of Special Olympics Indiana. Mohler said a majority of families did not feel comfortable participating in the games this year. In fact, he told News 10 only 40% of athletes will be competing.

Another big change Special Olympics is making is splitting up the weekend.

Mohler said no one will be staying the entire weekend to compete. He said they'll be operating out of three different venues this year in order to keep everyone safe by providing more space.

Mohler said all the changes will help make the event run smoothly.

He said, "It's a chance for us to get back in person, seeing each other for the first time since, for some of us, in 15 months we haven't seen our athletes."

Mohler told News 10 COVID-19 has taken a toll on many of the athletes.

He said that a lot of athletes have faced isolation away from teammates and friends. So, he wants to make sure this event, and all in the future, go on.

"I think through all of this the main thing we're trying to do is, as an organization but especially for our athletes, is not just survive covid, but to get to be better after it," Mohler told us.

Over the last year, the organization had to adapt. Everything they put in place last year they're carrying into the future.

Mohler said athletes can still compete to earn medals and ribbons virtually.

He said, "We're learning, we're growing, we're getting better, and we're not going to let covid determine the future of our organization. We're going to take that control back."

Taking back that control is what Mohler plans to do, but he needs your help in doing so.

Right now the organization is looking for volunteers to help run this year's summer games.

He said it's important to get as many people involved as possible so that way the event this year can be better than ever.

Mohler said, "We're coming back. We're doing so slowly but we're coming back. And we are certainly hopeful by the end of the year that things, for the most part, are back to normal for us."

If you would like to volunteer you need to pre-register for the event.

You can pre-register for the event by clicking here.