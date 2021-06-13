The Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games are back in person

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- This weekend you may have noticed more people around the area. That’s because Special Olympics Indiana held its Olympic Summer Games. Many athletes from around Indiana came today to win medals and have fun.

Last year the Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games were canceled because of COVID-19.

Many participants last year had to do virtual challenges instead.

The virtual games are still being held this year, but now athletes were given the chance this year to complete in person.

One athlete that was thrilled to be back was Romana Ritenour.

He told News 10 he’s been doing special Olympics since 2015.

Ritenour said he’s loved every second of Special Olympics so far and is thrilled to be back in person once again this year.

Ritenour said, “Special Olympics is all about work hard, play hard, and it doesn’t matter who wins or loses. So I really love special Olympics.”

Ritenour isn’t the only one who’s thrilled to be here this year.

In fact, his coach Rob Allen told News 10 that parents, spectators and even the volunteers are happy to be in person once again.

He said that this weekend’s summer games mean so much to Ritenour and all the athletes here completing.

Allen said, “It’s not just a happiness, it’s a warm feeling. We spent the last year doing zoom meetings every week playing games, we made the best of it, but when we stepped on the track this week to practice it’s like everything just felt okay again.”

Allen said this weekend’s games are more than just winning medals and playing sports.

It’s also a chance for athletes, like Ritenour, to see their friends once again.

Allen said, “We just laugh and horse around and it is a family more than it is a team. So, it just makes us all feel like we belong and have somebody that we connect with when we come here. So it’s just a good feeling.”

Ritenour told News 10 he wouldn’t trade the summer games for anything.

He said he’s just thrilled to be able to compete and have a great time doing so.