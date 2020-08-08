Sisters of Providence release statement in support of ACLU's lawsuit against ISP

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We've told you recently about the lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana (ACLU) filed against the Indiana State Police on behalf of several organizations.

One of those organizations is the Sisters of Providence.

We spoke with Sister Barbara Battista.

She said state police violated their first amendment right by not providing them a satisfactory location for federal executions.

They released a statement in support of the lawsuit filed by the ACLU.

Sister Battista was at the protests.

"We felt like we were being unduly limited. We wanted to be physically as close as we possibly could be to that site," said Battista.

The lawsuit claims how state police forced protestors miles away from the prison.

Battista said the Federal Bureau of Prisons had guidelines in place for demonstrating.

"The process that they set up for us was to meet in a city park several hours before a scheduled execution. The heat and humidity and not free access to your own vehicle, we felt like it was unsafe," said Battista.

Battista said they would've had to have been bussed into the area. She said this wasn't satisfactory to them.

So, protestors gathered at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Springhill. Battista said this was nearly two miles away from the prison.

"This was as good as it was going to get with having our own freedoms and our own liberty to come and go and get out of the heat and get into some shade," said Battista.

The lawsuit requests the U.S. District Court of Southern Indiana enter an injunction.

Battista said they want to be able to protest immediately outside of the main entrance of the prison.

"To be limited in that regard was, I was disappointed. We want to keep sending that message," said Battista.

The next federal execution in Terre Haute is scheduled for later this month.

Battista said they do plan to protest that one as well.