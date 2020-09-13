The Sisters of Providence started a new mini series

SAINT MARY OF THE WOODS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sisters of Providence is offering a series of sessions called Coffee with the Mystics.

We stopped by a session Sunday at Saint Mary of the Woods.

The sessions focus on the story of a Mystic named Saint Therese of Lisieux.

This centered around the relationship she had with the Catholic church and her life.

This session was in person and virtual.

One of the sisters says, holding virtual sessions could be a new normal.

"It could be a brand new thing for us to have people come to our programs really from all over the world if they wish to so its exciting," said Sister Jan Craven of the Sisters of Providence.

This was the first session of a 4 part series.

The next session is October 11th.