The Sisters of Providence react to new federal execution methods

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Justice Department is considering new methods when it comes to carrying out a federal execution.

The new rule was published Friday and goes into effect on December 24.

These new methods aren't sitting well with some. Sister Barbara Battista with the Sisters of Providence has told us time and time again how inhumane the death penalty is.

This new ruling opens the door for other methods like poison gas, a firing squad, or the electric chair. Right now the only method that is used is lethal injection.

If the Justice Department chooses to use different methods, they could be used for the next five executions scheduled here in Terre Haute. Sister Battista said this hurts her to her core.

She has been at every recent execution, including as a spiritual advisor.

She told News 10, more methods, will do nothing but add more violence.

"I see this as an effort to get as many persons killed as many persons executed as possible prior to the end of this administration," said Battista. "If people of this country really knew that taxpayer money is spent at a higher rate, it costs more to execute a person, I don't think people would support the death penalty if they truly learned that lesson."

The next execution is scheduled to happen on December 10.