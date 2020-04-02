The Samaritan Center sets up emotional wellness hotline

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's called the Emotional Wellness Hotline. The hotline is folks in the area who are suffering from anxiety or depression related to COVID-19. This could range from concerns about family or loved ones or just not having anyone to talk to.

All you have to do is call and talk with someone. Folks at the samaritan center hope this will help people get some of those worries of their chest.

Samaritan center executive director Kristi Scherer says it's all about helping everyone get through the pandemic.

Scherer says, "We want a place for people to reach out so that they can get help quickly. Encourage them to do that. And then we can refer them, if needed, to other services."

The number for the hotline is 812 886-6590