Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The Salvation Army providing emergency Christmas assistance to low income families

Please call 812-232-4081 for more information.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 11:51 AM
Posted By: Press Release

The Salvation Army will be starting the first round of intakes for Christmas and Holiday food baskets from 10:00am-12:00pm, 1:00pm-3:00pm, and 4:00pm-6:00pm.

The dates are

  • October 14th
  • October 16th
  • October 21st
  • October 23rd

Those seeking assistance will need to provide:

  • Picture IDs for all adults
  • Social Security card for each family member
  • Proof of address within Vigo County
  • Proof of income or benefits in the last thirty days
  • Two forms of identification for each child. Such as social security card, birth certificate, on any official document

Please call 812-232-4081 for more information.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
A warm up begins today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dump overturns in Parke County

Image

Sober Ride once again helping to keep Homecoming celebration safe

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders are getting ready for some fun spooky-themed events

Image

Gibson: "Copper Bar will re-open

Image

Vigo County leaders are moving forward with a plan to bring new life to a former business

Image

Local fire department addresses community concerns over vacant building fires

Image

THN Girls soccer

Image

Rodney Marsalis Monday Oct. 14th at Tilson Auditorium ISU

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Terre Haute man arrested after chase

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams