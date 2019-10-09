The Salvation Army providing emergency Christmas assistance to low income families

The Salvation Army will be starting the first round of intakes for Christmas and Holiday food baskets from 10:00am-12:00pm, 1:00pm-3:00pm, and 4:00pm-6:00pm.
The dates are
- October 14th
- October 16th
- October 21st
- October 23rd
Those seeking assistance will need to provide:
- Picture IDs for all adults
- Social Security card for each family member
- Proof of address within Vigo County
- Proof of income or benefits in the last thirty days
- Two forms of identification for each child. Such as social security card, birth certificate, on any official document
Please call 812-232-4081 for more information.
