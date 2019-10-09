The Salvation Army providing emergency Christmas assistance to low income families

The Salvation Army will be starting the first round of intakes for Christmas and Holiday food baskets from 10:00am-12:00pm, 1:00pm-3:00pm, and 4:00pm-6:00pm.

The dates are

October 14th

October 16th

October 21st

October 23rd

Those seeking assistance will need to provide:

Picture IDs for all adults

Social Security card for each family member

Proof of address within Vigo County

Proof of income or benefits in the last thirty days

Two forms of identification for each child. Such as social security card, birth certificate, on any official document

Please call 812-232-4081 for more information.