The Salvation Army needs your help in reaching their goal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Salvation Army Campaign has been affected tremendously by the pandemic.

We have new details on where they stand with their fundraising.

The Salvation Army has raised more than 63 thousand dollars.

Their end goal is 120 thousand dollars.

Even though they still have half-way to go, they told us they are still remaining optimistic in reaching that goal.

"We're very excited though and very hopeful because we know this community has been very faithful to the Salvation Army and to other non-profits," said Sue Linden.

Linden says they need the communities help.

If you would like to lend a helping hand, you can bell ring or send in a donation to the Salvation Army.

The campaign ends on December 24th.