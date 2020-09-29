The Salvation Army is lending a helping hand this holiday season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Salvation Army is gearing up for the holiday season.

You know about the Red Kettle Campaign. But that's only part of their efforts. They also help families battle harsh winters.

The Salvation Army is doing its best to make sure people have a warm place to stay and clean clothes on their backs.

We are one week into fall and the temperatures are already dropping.

The Salvation Army says there is a need for housing in the community, especially as we approach winter.

The organization helps people find it.

Some people may need just a night to get their affairs in order. While other people need permanent housing.

Whatever the case may be, The Salvation Army says they have resources that can help.

"We would like to help people get off the streets a night or two or help them get emergency housing. We can help with first month's rent as well as long as people get a lease and a deposit paid. So we have different little programs where we help people stay off the streets as much as possible," said the caseworker Jaylee Lawson.

The Salvation Army usually gives out baskets of food for Thanksgiving, but due to the pandemic, they are just handing out single items the day before the holiday.

Their food pantry will be open to anyone who needs it, and of course, they are always looking for donations.

If you want to help The Salvation Army, just visit their Facebook page.