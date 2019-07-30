The Salvation Army in Terre Haute hosts their backpack giveaway this week

TERR HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The kids are headed back to school in just a few weeks. And local organizations are stepping up to make it a bit easier on parents.

That's by giving away backpacks and school supplies. The Salvation Army in Terre Haute began their backpack giveaway Monday. They are giving away basic school supplies and at least 500 backpacks to kids in need.

The backpack giveaway is happening again Tuesday and Wednesday. That's from 10 A.M. to noon and 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. at the Salvation Army office. There will also be clothing available to purchase at $1 per item.

In order to receive assistance, you need to bring a picture ID, proof of address within Vigo County, and proof of income or benefits in the last thirty days for all adults. Two forms of ID will be needed for each child (social security cards and birth certificates preferred.)

Organizers are still looking for monetary or supply donations. You can take them to the office, 234 S. 8th St.