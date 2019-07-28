The Salvation Army back-to-school backpack giveaway kicks off Monday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We've been keeping you updated on all the back-to-school drives and giveaways happening across the Wabash Valley.

Another big giveaway kicks-off Monday.

Starting Monday, The Salvation Army in Terre Haute will give away 500 backpacks and school supplies to Vigo County students.

To qualify for help, you must bring a picture ID, proof of address in Vigo County, proof of income and two forms of ID for your child.

The giveaway is happening Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

On the last day of the giveaway, The Salvation Army is also offering clothing items for just a dollar each.

For more information on giveaway times, you can head to the Salvation Army's website.