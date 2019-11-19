Terre Haute, Ind. (WTHI)- The bells have started ringing!
The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is underway. It helps the organization serve people in need during the holidays.
And your help is needed!
The organization is looking for volunteers. Those volunteers would ring the bell at one of several designated locations. But, there's also opportunity to get paid to ring bells!
To get involved--all you have to do is register online or go to the salvation army office.
